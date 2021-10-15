Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Survey Says: Fast-paced team building event

Have you dreamt of being selected to participate in a game show? Do you catch yourself shouting answers at the TV? Would you definitely win if you were playing?
If so, grab a drink, your quick wit and join our first-ever Virtual Survey Says, where teams will compete to answer a wide variety of questions. The team with the top answer on the board wins!
Enjoy some laughs, collaboration, and competitive fun with your team. Register as a group or individually for this exciting event!
Suggested team members is 5-8 people.
Sponsorship opportunities are available
PLEASE NOTE:
– Fees noted below do not include HST.
– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice.
– Hosted via Zoom
– If you need assistance with registration (or to register a group), email us:gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca.