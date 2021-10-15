Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Survey Says: Fast-paced team building event

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 27, 2022

LIVE VIA ZOOM-January 27, 2022 5:30 pm - 7 pm EST

Have you dreamt of being selected to participate in a game show? Do you catch yourself shouting answers at the TV? Would you definitely win if you were playing?

If so, grab a drink, your quick wit and join our first-ever Virtual Survey Says, where teams will compete to answer a wide variety of questions. The team with the top answer on the board wins!

Enjoy some laughs, collaboration, and competitive fun with your team. Register as a group or individually for this exciting event!

Suggested team members is 5-8 people.

Sponsorship opportunities are available

PLEASE NOTE:

– Fees noted below do not include HST.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice.

– Hosted via Zoom

– If you need assistance with registration (or to register a group), email us:gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca.

