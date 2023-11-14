Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Survey Says: Fun social event

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

January 25, 2024



Have you dreamt of being selected to participate in a game show? Do you catch yourself shouting answers at the TV? Would you definitely win if you were playing?

If so, grab a drink, your quick wit and join the return of Virtual Survey Says, where teams will compete to answer a wide variety of questions. The team with the top answer on the board wins!

Enjoy some laughs, collaboration, and competitive fun with your team. Register as a group or individually for this exciting event!

Suggested team members is 5-8 people.

Sponsorship opportunities are available

Event sponsor: Strategic Resource Consultants

Visit event's website