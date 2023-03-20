Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual sushi making

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

June 01, 2023



It’s time to get your roll on at our first-ever sushi making event!

Sushi has quickly become a global favourite. Being served across the world, sushi is a tasty meal that can be prepared in a variety of ways. On June 1, join us as we host a virtual sushi making class. Learn sushi history and fun facts as our guide shows you how to make four popular types of sushi: Nigiri, Temaki, Maki, and Uramaki.

Each registration includes delivery of a sushi making kit including bamboo mat, disposable chopsticks, and fully prepped ingredients to make 20 pieces.

Expand your culinary capacities or deepen your already existing sushi skills at this exciting, new event. Register now!

Sponsorship opportunities are available

Visit event's website