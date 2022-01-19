Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Symposium 2022

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 20 - April 21, 2022



Featuring fascinating learning sessions and inspiring leadership panel, Symposium is the premier industry event for GTA’s insurance professionals.

After experiencing the occupational and lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic, get ready to Pivot with Purpose. Join us for an opportunity to learn about Cyber Risk, Corporate Social Responsibility, and the Future Workplace. This year’s virtual event will analyze how things are adapting in response to current climates, examining where the future is heading in P&C Insurance. Reshape and re-evaluate what you know by exploring changes in technology, corporate responsibility, social power, and the workplace. You will not want to miss these sessions and our leadership panel.

Keynote Speaker – Jeremiah Brown, Olympian and Author

Seminar sessions include:

Lessons Learned: Risk Management as a Service

Resetting cyber risk

Why corporate responsibility is your responsibility

The Future of Working Together

