Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Teaching & Presentation Techniques (4-day program)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 02 - February 23, 2024



Do you need to enhance your teaching and facilitation skills for virtual presentations? If so, this four-day program is for you. (Course takes place 4 days: February 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2024)

This instructional course will give you the resources needed to understand your audience, prepare your lessons and outcomes and be an overall better virtual trainer or instructor. This program is also used to develop instructors for the Insurance Institute CIP virtual class programs.

Section 1: Introduction to Adult Learners and Training / Planning

– Understanding how adults learn

– Understanding different learning styles

– Setting up the virtual learning environment

– Developing lesson plans / learning outcomes using AMORE

– Introduction to creative virtual training techniques

– Effective Openings

– Icebreakers and Energizers ideas in a virtual format

– presentation skills

Section 2: Advanced Facilitation

– Accelerated learning techniques

– Group involvement guidelines for the virtual classroom

– Handling challenging situations

– Facilitating virtual discussions

– Creative review techniques

Section 3: Implementation

– Improving transfer of information to the job

– Job Aids

– Case Study

– Visual Aids and Handouts

– Hands on: Practice Virtual Teaching With Feedback

Section 4: Evaluation and Feedback

– 4 Levels of Evaluation

– Developing an Instructional Feedback Form

– Hands on: Virtual G roup presentation with feedback

SEMINAR LEADER

Laurie Flasko, CEC, CSP

DATES:

Friday Feb 2, 2024

Friday Feb 9, 2024

Friday Feb 16, 2024

Friday Feb 23, 2024

