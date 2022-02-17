Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual Tequila Tasting

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 07, 2022



Salud! You asked, we delivered.

Our appreciation of tequila has come a long way. Growing in popularity and driving refinement, high-end tequilas are on par with Scotch and Cognac in terms of sipping appeal.

Although many of us enjoy the drink, do we actually know much about the tequila making process? For instance, few people know that tequila, like champagne, has a recognized Appellation of Origin (AOC), which means that tequila can only be produced in five regions in Mexico under very specific guidelines!

To help you learn about one of the world’s most popular drinks, we are excited to announce our first-ever tequila tasting!

Discover Mexico’s most celebrated spirits in this expertly curated tequila tasting. Join us as we explore everything tequila. From an overview of each variety to tasting notes, our guide will teach you everything you would want to know about this popular spirit.

Each registration includes:

Six one-ounce samples – Anejo and Reposado varieties

Crystal Glencairn tequila tasting glass

Tequila tasting booklet guide

Make sure you register by May 12 to secure your spot and get your set on time. You won’t want to miss this.

* Please note: cost includes shipping within Ontario.

Bronze Sponsor

Accomsure – ALE Management Solutions

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, please contact us at gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

PLEASE NOTE:

– Fees noted below do not include HST.

– Sorry, no refunds.

– Hosted via Zoom



