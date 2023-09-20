Insurance Institute of Ontario- Virtual wine tasting

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 23, 2023



Our highly popular, virtual wine tasting is back and better than ever!

Float on cloud wine as you indulge in this unique tasting and networking experience. Before the event, you will be shipped 2 bottles of specially selected wine from a local Niagara winery, along with delicious chocolate pairings. On event day, we will open the bottles together virtually and our wine expert will discuss the tasting notes, recommended stemware, wine origin and production, and suggested food pairings. Also included in your event package will be a Tasting for Two voucher that you can use at the winery at a later date.

The event will include some casual networking in breakout rooms. A great way to connect your team and network with others in the industry, this event will elevate your knowledge in a fun and rich way.

Suitable for wine lovers or anyone looking to learn more about wine tasting and production.

Past virtual wine tasting testimonials

Enjoyed the information from the presenter. Enjoyed the breakout rooms and being with some of my co-workers.

Loved the quality of wines and variety provided. Took me out of my comfort zone as I tried new ones I would have not done otherwise.

This was my first of I hope many events done this way. It was fun, refreshing and the wine was a great choice.

Registration deadline: November 9, 2023

