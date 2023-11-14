Insurance Institute of Ontario- What’s really Under the Personal Umbrella? Member Bonus!

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

December 07, 2023



This one-hour webinar will help you better understand what is really covered under a Personal Umbrella and will provide some examples of why a client should purchase one. We will go into detail about what a Personal Umbrella actually is, why a brokershould sell or offer a Personal Umbrella, who needs one and when does the coverage kick in.

We will also review the coverage territory and how to quote and issue the policy. Throughout the presentation we also provide claims examples to help demonstrate the need for this coverage and to help the broker to explain this coverage to their clients.

This webinar is a Member Bonus offering: complimentary for IIO members. We’re pleased to be able to provide you with this bonus to both your professional development and your Insurance Institute membership. Not a member or want to learn more? Visit www.insuranceinstitute.ca/MemberBonus

Webinar Leader:

Bryce Walsh, BA, CIP, CRM

Stragegic Relationship Manager, PREMIER

CE Hours: 1 Technical RIBO hour

