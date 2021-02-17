Canadian Underwriter

Insurance Institute- Product Recalls

by Insurance Institute of Ontario
February 23, 2021
Webinar- February 23, 2021 10 a.m. EST - 11 a.m. EST


From claims involving vehicles, consumer products, drugs, and medical devices to food and health products, a key issue often comes up in handling such product claims: RECALLS!

In this webinar, we will review key considerations around handling of claims involving recalled products pre-litigation and highlight litigation hotspots involving claims related to recalled products.

In respect of pre-litigation issues, we will discuss product inspections/investigations, notice, and spoliation. As to litigation issues, we will discuss key aspects of duty of care, standard of care, causation, and pleadings issues that impact claims handling



https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Ontario/Greater-Toronto-Area/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=12121



