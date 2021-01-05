Insurance Institute- The Joy of Chocolate virtual tasting

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 30, 2021

Zoom- April 30, 2021 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. EST

Looking for a fun, rich and immersive virtual networking experience?

Join the Institute for an engaging and interactive tasting featuring one of the world’s most popular treats: chocolate!

Chocolate has been building relationships and creating connections for thousands of years. In this session, you’ll virtually socialize, mingle and reconnect over unique and delicious flavours.

Your registration includes:

– an overview and history of chocolate

– a guided tasting experience

– a box of treats shipped directly to you *

Each box contains two pieces of each chocolate, making this a great experience to share with others in your household.

This live, virtual event is hosted by a local chocolatier located right here in the GTA. Products are handcrafted in Ontario with the best possible beans and Belgian chocolate, supporting growers with fair trade practices.

Please let us know if you have any dietary restrictions (e.g. kosher, gluten free, egg free, vegan, peanut and nut free) as we may be able to accommodate you.

* Please note: shipping is included for the following locations only—additional charges apply to locations outside of the below list. For more information, please contact us at gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca :

Ajax

Ancaster

Beamsville

Brampton

Burlington

Caledonia

Campbellville

Dundas

Hamilton

Markham

Milton

Mississauga

Oakville

Oshawa

Pickering

Richmond Hill

Stoney Creek

Thornhill

Toronto

Waterdown

Whitby

Woodbridge

Registration deadline and addresses required by April 8, 2021.

Visit event's website