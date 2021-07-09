Insurance Institute- Top Cases & Industry Developments in P&C Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

July 13, 2021

WEBINAR-July 13, 2021 12:00pm - 2:15pm EST

Stay up-to-date with current legal decisions on noteworthy cases and industry developments in P&C insurance. There will be a particular focus on the life of a claims file, from investigations to conclusion and managing risk and avoiding bad faith claims throughout. This webinar will benefit all insurance professionals, including claims adjusters, third party administrators, brokers, and underwriters.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

• Review the latest legal developments in P&C insurance

• Examine investigations and claims handling to ensure privilege and avoid bad faith allegations

• Identify how to manage risk when dealing with experts

• Understand tort immunity

• Explore cases on the following topics:

– Non-Waiver Agreements and Estoppel in Adjusting

– Bad Faith

– Failure to Mitigate

– Covenants to Insure and Tort Immunity

– Risk Management – Privilege and Experts

– Nagy v. BCAA Insurance Corporation, 2020 BCCA 270

• Restore your faith in insurance and provide hope with a couple of “insurance wins”:

– Social Host Liability: McCormick v. Plambeck, 2020 BCSC 881

– Occupiers Liability (amateur sports)

