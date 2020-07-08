Insurance Institute – Understanding D&O Liability – Webinar (EST)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

August 12, 2020

WEBINAR: August 12, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm EST

This D&O Insurance seminar is addressed to all industry professionals who want to learn the essentials or need a refresher of this coverage

We begin with an overview of what the coverage entails and discuss who needs the coverage, what is included in the coverage and how to underwrite an application. We then will do a case study, which will consist of a review of an application with financial statements and by-laws. We will discuss how to understand all of the aspects and common underwriting flags to look for.

Seminar Leader

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Training & Consulting Inc.



CE hours : 2 Technical

In order to be eligible for Continuing Education hours, you must be logged in for the duration of the entire webinar, attendance will be taken throughout (late arrival or early departure from session will result in no CE hours issued as per the provincial regulator. For a webinar, this includes a transmission disruption due to unresolvable technical issues. Partial hours cannot be issued)



PLEASE NOTE:

– Prices below are for IIO Members. Fees noted below do not include hst.

– Non-members and renewing members the IIO Membership fee will be added to your cart.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice

– In accordance with Provincial regulator’s guidelines , in order to be eligible for CE hours, you must be logged in with for the entire duration of the session. Partial hours cannot be issued.

–FOR GROUP RATES OF 3 OR MORE, or If you need assistance with registration, email us:gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website