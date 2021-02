Insurance Institute-Virtual Teaching & Presentation Techniques (4-day program)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

May 07 - May 28, 2021

Webinar- May 07, 2021 9:00 am - May 28, 2021 4:30 pm

Do you need to enhance your teaching and facilitation skills for virtual presentations? If so, this four-day certificate program is for you. (Course takes place May 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2021)

This instructional course will give you the resources needed to understand your audience, prepare your lessons and outcomes and be an overall better virtual trainer or instructor. This program is also used to develop instructors for the Insurance Institute CIP virtual class programs.

Section 1: Introduction to Adult Learners and Training / Planning

– Understanding how adults learn

– Understanding different learning styles

– Setting up the virtual learning environment

– Developing lesson plans / learning outcomes using AMORE

– Introduction to creative virtual training techniques

– Effective Openings

– Icebreakers and Energizers ideas in a virtual format

– presentation skills

Section 2: Advanced Facilitation

– Accelerated learning techniques

– Group involvement guidelines for the virtual classroom

– Handling challenging situations

– Facilitating virtual discussions

– Creative review techniques

Section 3: Implementation

– Improving transfer of information to the job

– Job Aids

– Case Study

– Visual Aids and Handouts

– Hands on: Practice Virtual Teaching With Feedback

Section 4: Evaluation and Feedback

– 4 Levels of Evaluation

– Developing an Instructional Feedback Form

– Hands on: Virtual G roup presentation with feedback



SEMINAR LEADER

Laurie Flasko, CEC, CSP

DATES:

Friday May 7, 2021

Friday May 14, 2021

Friday May 21, 2021

Friday May 28, 2021

** time for all days is 9am – 4:30pm

