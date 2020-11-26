Insurance Institute- We’ve got talent: virtual variety show

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

December 17, 2020

ZOOM - December 17, 2020 5:30 pm - 7 pm

Our industry is full of incredible talent so join us this winter to watch or share talent* at our first-ever Virtual Variety Show in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank.

From comedians, to musicians, to singers, to dancers, to poets and everyone in between, all talents are welcome to perform.

Come join us as we celebrate the holidays and the end of the year with laughs, camaraderie and casual networking! Each act will have 5 minutes to showcase their talent or ability to a fun and family friendly crowd of p&c members.

Click below to register as an attendee. To sign up as a performer, please email gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca for more information.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the Daily Bread Food Bank.

* No explicit content/lyrics, costumes, etc. are permitted. All contestants must present themselves in a professional manner. Please respect social distancing measures.

Sponsorship opportunties are available. If interested, please email gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca.

PLEASE NOTE:

– Fees noted below do not include HST.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice.

– Hosted via Zoom

– FOR GROUP RATES OF 3 OR MORE, or If you need assistance with registration, email us:gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca.



Please read the following carefully before registering:

LINK TO EVENT

24 hours prior to the event, all registrants will receive an e-mail providing the direct link to the event.

Visit event's website