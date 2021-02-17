Insurance Institute- Where do we stand on insurance of autonomous vehicles?

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 30, 2021

Webinar- March 30, 2021 10 am - 11 am EST

Join us for a dynamic plenary discussion that aims to provide an update as to the status of insurance of autonomous vehicles. The panelists will dissect aspects of liability and insurance that are likely to frame the new landscape of automobile

insurance in Ontario and Canada.

Key areas that will be covered by the panel include:

– The role of insurance under the current AV testing regulatory framework

– Liability and claims resolution in the new paradigm of AVs

– Managing the data powerhouse and security issues

Perfect for: Brokers, Underwriters, Claims personnel and anyone with an interest in automation and the future of auto insurance in Canada.

