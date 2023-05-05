by Ottawa Valley Adjusters Association

June 06, 2023



Please join us on June 6th for a lunch and a presentation on Insurance Market Update: Trends and Outlook 2023 given by Brian Parsons, President – Canadian Risk Management Division & Executive Vice President – Central Region at BFL Canada.

Brian has a depth of knowledge and expertise gained through providing over three decades of risk strategy advice to a wide variety of industry sectors to Canada’s large and complex risk sectors. He has held various leadership roles in the brokerage industry including as the Canadian CEO of a global commercial insurance broker and human resource consulting company giving Brian a unique perspective on the points of convergence between people and risk.

Today, Brian is President of BFL’s Risk Management Division where he brings focus to BFL’s delivery and efforts to large Canadian clients with more global and complex risk requirements. Brian also oversees the Central Region for Canada at BFL across all sectors of their clients and has strategic oversight of the Industry and Product Line National Practice Leaders at BFL.

We look forward to seeing you at the Mill Brewery on June 6th!

