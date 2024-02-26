Insurance product liability & subrogation- Appliance fires (IINS)

by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

March 07, 2024



A captivating In-Person seminar crafted to unveil the truths and myths surrounding distinctive failures.

Lithium-ion batteries failure myths & facts and electrical failures in the residential/commercial setting.

Presenters: From Origin and Cause

Mazen Habash P.Eng., CFEI, CCFI-C, President and Consulting Forensic Engineer.

Said Ismail., P.Eng., CFEI, Operations Manager – Ancaster, Electrical Forensic Engineer and Fire Investigator

The inappropriate or incorrect usage of electrical products and devices results in significant property damage and loss of life every year. According to the NFPA, electrical failure or malfunction fires in the US led to an estimated $1.5 billion USD in direct property damage each year from 2015 to 2019. Incorrect use of electrical devices can occur in a multitude of ways: Misuse of appliances Using products or components for unintended purposes Improper use of electrical devices, such as overloading products One challenge associated with misuse lies in accurately identifying it, differentiating it from a product safety issue or manufacturer defect, and determining whether it resulted from negligence or intent.

In this seminar, we will be reviewing case studies that outline how electrical products and devices are misused and sharing some tips on evidence preservation, which can play a key role in maximizing subrogation potential.

If you work as an Insurance Adjuster, Lawyer, or Risk Manager, mark your calendar and join us, along with a field expert, for this captivating in-person seminar! Seminar Info: Please ensure the email address in your profile is current as we will be emailing you information before the seminar.

CANCELLATION POLICY Participant substitutions are accepted up to 24 hours before the Seminar. IINS reserves the right to cancel the Seminar due to unforeseen circumstances.

Location: Insurance Institute of NS Office

250 Baker Drive Suite 220

Dartmouth NS B2W 6L4

For any additional information contact:

Christine Doucet: cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca

IINB/IINS Development Specialist

