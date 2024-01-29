Insurance to Value- Webinar

by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

February 28, 2024



A thought-provoking and engaging webinar highlighting discussions about Insurance-to-Value.

Where experts in the insurance industry will discuss how to maintain accurate Insurance-to-Value principles.

Join us for a webinar discussion on the challenges the industry faces with insurance to value. You will hear from experts in the field who will provide insurance professionals with ways to navigate headwinds and help you stay ahead of the industry’s trends.

Save the date of February 28 for an engaging webinar as they unveil the importance of maintaining Insurance-to-Value!



Greg McCutcheon

President,

Opta Information Intelligence



Matthew Robblee, CIP, CAIB

General Insurance Broker

Caldwell Roach Insurance



Danielle DeWolfe, CIP

Underwriting Specialist

Aviva Canada

Insurance Institute of Canada