Insuring Seasonal & Secondary Homes

by Insurance Institute of Ontario - Conestoga Chapter

June 14, 2022



Many policyholders have been captivated by the lure of owning a cottage for seasonal use or as a secondary residence. These homes range from a shack in the woods to large modern dwellings.

As an insurance professional your challenge is to identify the risks associated with the various types of properties and to find the right insurance solution. Join us for this half day interactive seminar to increase your Seasonal and Secondary Home expertise.

Objectives:

Identify the exposures to property and liability losses presented by secondary and seasonal home ownership

Discuss the insurance to value concerns

Examine the methods of insuring secondary and seasonal homes.

Increase confidence when providing insurance advice to your clients

Recommended for:

Personal Lines Insurance Agents and Brokers

Underwriters

Personal Lines Managers and Team Leaders.

Continuing Education Credits:

3 hours – technical

Facilitator:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

Visit event's website