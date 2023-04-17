InsurTech North 2023

InsurTech North embraces the fact that all major insurance areas are eager to support technology-driven solutions that reimagine and improve their operations and services.
Join the conversation! InsurTech North provides attendees with an essential avenue to connect with forward-thinking experts in all key sectors important to profitable long-term growth – incumbents, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, incubators, regulators and advisors. The agenda has been designed to drive innovation, opportunity and learning relevant to InsurTech for the Life & Health and P&C sectors.
ITN 2023 will be a half-day event, starting immediately after the National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) wraps up it’s 3-day conference, taking place at the same venue from September 26-28, 2023. See more here.