Introducing InsurTechs Sentro and Talem

by Insurance-Canada.ca

December 15, 2020

webinar

Selling Insurance and Servicing It

InsurTechs have been instrumental in sparking and speeding both innovation and digital transformation in the insurance industry.

Talem is an AI-enabled injury analysis platform that helps auto insurers accelerate claim lifecycles and enhance customer experience with early and accurate injury insights. Be an insurer’s informed partner to identify possible injuries, treatment plan and recovery time.

Sentro is an encompassing fresh look at group insurance and benefits. With fully digital group administration, Insurers can connect their brokers, service providers, group customers and insureds. Create new products and plans, quote, renew, onboard customers – and much more.

Hans Frauenlob , Co-Founder, Sentro

, Co-Founder, Sentro Matthew Kay, COO & Co-Founder, Talem Health Analytics

Insurance-Canada.ca’s InsurTech Spotlight provides a window into the InsurTech community in Canada. Join us on Tuesday, December 15 and learn more in-depth about these two innovative participants, including:

Their story;

Their product or service and the opportunity they are addressing;

The market each serves;

Challenges they have overcome and issues they face;

A look forward, informed by the journey to this point.

