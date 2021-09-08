Investigations of Catastrophic Wildfires: Fire O&C and Smoke Damage Assessments

This presentation will provide insurance claims professionals the background and understanding for adjusting fire losses associated with large wildland fire events and claims, from an (a) fire investigation and (b) industrial hygiene and remediation perspective. These losses can be overwhelming for adjusters due to the immense size and amount of destruction. The course will cover basic knowledge about wildland fires including how and why they burn and basic burn patterns, as well as the impacts they may have on buildings from an indoor environmental perspective.

This webinar is applicable for 1 hour of CE credit in MB, BC, and AB.