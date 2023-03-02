Join us for WICC’s 25th Anniversary WICC Gala – “A Star Is Born” – April 5th, 2023!

by WICC Ontario

April 05, 2023



Be sure to save the date of April 5th, 2023 for our 25th Anniversary of the WICC Gala, “A STAR IS BORN”, at the stunning Toronto Fairmont Royal York.

The Ballroom will be filled with Glitz, Glamour and Champagne. Walk the red carpet, relax in the star lounge or tear up the dance floor to the sounds of UNITED SOUL NATIONS – THE ULTIMATE PARTY DANCE BAND BRINGING YOU THE BEST DANCE MUSIC OF THE 70S,80S,90S, TO TODAY.

TWO POWERFUL LEAD VOCALISTS COLIN AND AMELIA BRING THE ULTIMATE VARIETY OF MUSIC WITH A 2 PIECE HORN SECTION.

Dress to impress as this is sure to be a star-studded evening.

Sponsorship opportunities:

There will be 6 levels of sponsorship available offering more recognition for sponsors than ever before. Exciting sponsorship and branding opportunities including our Red Carpet, Champagne Bar, Star Lounge, Swag Bag and much more. Click here for more details.

Individual Ticket: $290 plus HST

Table of 10: $2,900 plus HST

BEVERAGE CONCESSION: $13.50 plus HST for presale drink ticket for all beverages (Beer – imported or domestic, Mixed Drinks – Premium Brands, and House wine).

ROOM BLOCK: https://book.passkey.com/go/WICC0423 Luxury Room – $349.00 SPECIAL DIETARY REQUIREMENTS: Please contact ldimaso@solutioncontracting.ca

See you on the Red Carpet!

