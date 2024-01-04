by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

January 23, 2024



Please join Integra and 30 Forensic Engineering for a co-presented seminar that will discuss how engineering, biomechanical and medical assessments can be used to support or refute a personal injury claim involving a concussion diagnosis.

Understanding the likely physical circumstances of the incident, as well as the forces and motions experienced by the Plaintiff can be an important first step when evaluating injury causation.

WEBINAR:

Liability Mechanism Medicine

Date:

January 23rd, 2024

Time:

11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST

The experts that we have lined up for our webinar are some of the brightest minds in their respective spaces, making our January 23rd webinar on LIABILITY MECHANISM MEDICINE

a must attend for your entire legal team!

SPEAKERS:

Chad Gooyers, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.

Regional Director, Western Canada and Senior Associate, Biomechanics & Personal Injury

30 Forensic Engineering

Dr. Chad Gooyers is the Regional Director of Western Canada at 30 Forensic Engineering, specializing in the biomechanical assessment of injury causation. He has been published in top biomechanics journals and holds academic appointments at leading Canadian Universities. Dr. Gooyers consults with legal and insurance clients across Canada and the United States; he has been qualified in the Ontario Superior of Justice to give Expert Evidence in biomechanics, injury mechanisms, occupant motion and seatbelt and airbag use/effectiveness.

Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent

Senior Associate, Civil & Structural Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering

Dr. Kamyab (Kay) Zandi is a Senior Associate with the Civil/Structural Group in 30 Forensic Engineering’s Vancouver office. He is the author of over 100 scientific articles and is widely recognized for his expertise in and contribution to structural engineering, structural assessment and analysis, structural simulation and modelling, structural health monitoring, and structural codes and standardization. Dr. Zandi is the founding director of Timezyx, a construction technology company developing Structural Digital Twins of infrastructures for enhancing the management of the built environment under extreme climate events. He is also an affiliated member of Structures and Composites Lab at Stanford University and the principal investigator of the research area Digital Twin of Civil Infrastructures. Dr. Zandi is co-convenor of fib TG3.2 – Modeling of Structural Performance of Existing Concrete Structures, and a member of the technical committee at IWSHM – International Workshop on Structural Health Monitoring.

Dr. Rehan Dost, M.D., FRCP(C), CSCN (EMG)

Neurologist

Integra

Dr. Rehan Dost completed his medical degree in 1994 from the University of Toronto at the age of 23 and then entered the Neurology residency program at Western University finishing at age 28. He then completed an additional 6 months training in Neuromuscular disease and EMG. He also possesses a bachelors in Pure Mathematics, a Masters in Pure Mathematics and a Diploma from the University of Montreal in Medicolegal Medicine. He is a practicing Neurologist full time with 24 years of clinical experience in the diagnosis and management of traumatic nervous system injuries including cervical radiculopathy, lumbar radiculopathy, thoracic outlet syndrome, cervical myelopathy, lumbar spinal stenosis, brachial plexopathy, ulnar neuropathy and carpal tunnel syndrome, headaches, myofascial pain syndrome and mTBI/concussion. He has a full license to practice Neurology in Ontario, BC, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

About Integra

Integra guides and connects health, insurance, HR, and legal professionals to achieve positive, and evidence-informed outcomes that move people forward. With over 20 years of medical, legal, and assessment industry knowledge and experience, Integra brings integrity, insight, and respect to every aspect of their work and relationships with clients, partners, and employees.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. Our core team of 80+ professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America supporting clients across multiple sectors and industries. We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Building & Fire Code

Building Science & Building Envelope

Civil & Structural Engineering

Collision Reconstruction

Construction

Digital Media Analysis

Fire & Electrical

Geotechnical Engineering

Human Factors

Materials & Product Failure

Remediation

Special Investigation

Transportation

