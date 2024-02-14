Lights, Camera, Insurance- Introduction to Film and Production Insurance

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

February 28, 2024



Production insurance is more than covering on-set incidents, crew impacts and equipment loss or damage.

Get an overview of film and television production insurance including the independent risks and requirements of the industry, the specialty coverages available, and the key issues and requirements of the claims that arise.

WEBINAR OBJECTIVES

– Explain how a production works

– Discuss the insurance requirements for a production

– Identify different types of production policies and coverages

– Review types of film and production claims, key issues and requirements

Group rates are available for 3 or more members attending this session. Please contact us for more information or to register your group.

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website