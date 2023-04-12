Lloyd’s MGA Roadshow – Calgary

by Lloyd's

May 11, 2023



We’re delighted to invite you to attend an in-person free lunchtime seminar hosted by Lloyd’s Canada.

For this MGA Roadshow event, we will be joined by:

BOXX Insurance: To present Cyber Insurance

Burns & Wilcox: To present Cannabis Risk

Totten Insurance Group: To present Environmental Liability

Parsyl Insurance Solution: To present Cargo & logistics of perishable goods

TSW Management Services: To present Wrap-up Liability

We hope you’ll be able to set aside an hour or two to join us for this unique experience. And look forward to seeing you there.

