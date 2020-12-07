Making the Most out of Mediation – Live Webinar

by Risk Management Counsel of Canada (RMC)

January 20, 2021

Online

In many Canadian jurisdictions, insurers are required to participate in mediation to try and resolve the dispute and avoid costly and lengthy litigation. Mediation presents an excellent opportunity to resolve disputes without having a resolution imposed by a third party.

When used effectively, mediation can be a cost effective tool well worth the investment of time and effort. However, mediation at times fails to deliver a satisfactory outcome, not because of a lack of will, but because of a lack of preparation and understanding of how to use the process, and online platform, effectively.

In this YRMC Boot Camp for new adjusters and claims handlers, we will share insights on mediation and the steps insurers new to mediation can take to make the most of the opportunity to settle the dispute.

Topics we will cover include:

Preparing for mediation

Logistical issues to address for online mediation

Tactics to consider before and during the mediation

What to expect on the day from online mediation and how to use the platform effectively

Presented by:

Joachim Chao

CBM Lawyers, Edmonton

Terri Higdon

Cox & Palmer, St John’s

Brian Murnaghan

CBM Lawyers, Edmonton

Kelsey O’Brien

McKercher LLP, Saskatoon

Jennifer Therrien

Kelly Santini LLP, Ottawa

Visit event's website