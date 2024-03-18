Managing and Preparing for Fire & Life Safety Risks in the Built Environment- Webinar

by The Insurance Institute (Atlantic)

March 27, 2024



An engaging webinar, enriched with case studies and valuable insights on building and fire codes.

This presentation will initiate and explain how building and fire codes works. Our Safety Specialists Sonny Truong and Matthew Hopley will dive into a discussion about how these codes impact hazards within buildings and emphasizes the need for proactive hazard identification and mitigation strategies. The last technical segment will introduces emergency planning and preparedness as a tool to reduce losses and protect people and assets.

This session is intended for a range of audience members within the insurance industry who are interested in becoming more familiar with how building codes, fire codes, and emergency planning requirements relate to fire and life safety risks within the built environment.

Save the date of March 27 and register with your local Insurance Institute: IINB, IINS, IINL,IIPE,IISK,

For any additional information contact:

Christine Doucet: cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca

IINB/IINS Development Specialist

