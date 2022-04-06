Mastering Public Speaking – Webinar (ADT)

Mastering Public Speaking
Date and time
May 2, 2022 – 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Atlantic Time
Zoom
Public Speaking is an essential skill for business professional and is usually the biggest fear of most. Whether you are required to give speeches to colleagues, business partners or clients, this workshop will be useful. Mastering Public Speaking provides the tools to effectively create a speech, deliver the speech and deal with fear issues. The workshop will be a 4 hours in length and will include a fifteen minute break. The workshop will include a power point presentation followed by opportunity for participants to practice and learn skills by giving an impromptu speech. this is a very interactive seminar and full participation is required.
Webinar leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP,CRM
President MRD Training & Consulting Inc.
If you need any assistance registering please contact Monique LeBlanc at mleblanc@insuranceinstitute.ca
Phone: 506.386.5896
Or Christine Doucet at cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca
Price:
Member : $75
Non-member: $85
Hoping to see you there!