Mastering Public Speaking – Webinar (ADT)

by The Insurance Institute of New Brunswick

May 02, 2022



Mastering Public Speaking

Date and time

May 2, 2022 – 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Atlantic Time

Zoom

Public Speaking is an essential skill for business professional and is usually the biggest fear of most. Whether you are required to give speeches to colleagues, business partners or clients, this workshop will be useful. Mastering Public Speaking provides the tools to effectively create a speech, deliver the speech and deal with fear issues. The workshop will be a 4 hours in length and will include a fifteen minute break. The workshop will include a power point presentation followed by opportunity for participants to practice and learn skills by giving an impromptu speech. this is a very interactive seminar and full participation is required.

Webinar leader: Melanie Needham, FCIP,CRM

President MRD Training & Consulting Inc.

Register today

If you need any assistance registering please contact Monique LeBlanc at mleblanc@insuranceinstitute.ca

Phone: 506.386.5896

Or Christine Doucet at cdoucet@insuranceinstitute.ca

Price:

Member : $75

Non-member: $85

Hoping to see you there!

Visit event's website