by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

May 02, 2022



Public speaking is an essential skill for the business professional and is usually the biggest fear of most. Whether you are required to give speeches to colleagues, business partners or clients, this workshop will be useful. Mastering Public Speaking provides the tools to effectively create a speech, deliver the speech and deal with fear issues.

The workshop will be 4 hours in length and will include a 1 fifteen minute break. The workshop will include a power point presentation followed by opportunity for participants to practice and learn skills by giving an impromptu speech.

This is a very interactive seminar and full participation is required.

FACILITATOR:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Training & Consulting Inc.

Date: Monday, May 2, 2022

Time: 12:30 – 4:30 Atlantic

