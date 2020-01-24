Medico Legal Society of Toronto – 10th Annual CAT Program

by Medico Legal Society of Toronto

February 12, 2020

Garden Hall - Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, 16th Floor

MLST’s 10th ANNUAL CATASTROPHIC INJURY PROGRAM

Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm

Chairs: Philippa Samworth & David Raposo, Dutton Brock LLP

Why is everyone HISS-terical over CAT impairment?

AGENDA:

9:00 am – 9:05 am

Opening Remarks

9:05 am – 10:00 am

Perrr-fect Section 44 CAT assessments

Speakers:

Lisa Armstrong, Managing Partner, Strigberger Brown Armstrong LLP

Dr. Brian Levitt, Psy.D., C.Psych., Director, Psychological-Legal Assessment Services;

Dr. Michael Hanna, M.D., CCFP, MBBCh, DCAPM, CIME, CFE, LL.M(c), Medical Director, Canadian Medical Assessment Centre

10:00 am – 10:30 am

Top 5 Purr-iceless CAT cases of 2019

Speaker: Michael L. Bennett, Partner, Thomson Rogers Lawyers

10:30 am – 10:45 am Paws (Break)

10:45 am – 11:20 am

Brain Impairment Assessments: What’s new Pussycat?”

An innovative discussion regarding the latest technologies to assess brain impairments and their implications for CAT assessments

Speakers: Tracy Milner, CEO and Co-creator of BrainFx Assessments;

Philippa G. Samworth, Dutton Brock LLP

11:20 am – 11:50 am

Come learn how to effectively respond to “a-paw-ling” complaints about consent forms, demands for information under PIPEDA and complaints to our professional bodies

Speaker: Lee Akazaki, C.S., B.A. (Hons.), J.D., Partner, Gilbertson Davis LLP

11:50 am – 12:05 pm

What is Paw-sibly covered under Section 25 of the SABS

Speaker: Sven Mascarenhas, J.D., Gilbert Kirby Stringer LLP

CLICK HERE to register online

Visit event's website