Medico Legal Society of Toronto – 10th Annual CAT Program

MLST’s 10th ANNUAL CATASTROPHIC INJURY PROGRAM
Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm
Chairs: Philippa Samworth & David Raposo, Dutton Brock LLP
Why is everyone HISS-terical over CAT impairment?
AGENDA:
9:00 am – 9:05 am
Opening Remarks
9:05 am – 10:00 am
Perrr-fect Section 44 CAT assessments
Speakers:
Lisa Armstrong, Managing Partner, Strigberger Brown Armstrong LLP
Dr. Brian Levitt, Psy.D., C.Psych., Director, Psychological-Legal Assessment Services;
Dr. Michael Hanna, M.D., CCFP, MBBCh, DCAPM, CIME, CFE, LL.M(c), Medical Director, Canadian Medical Assessment Centre
10:00 am – 10:30 am
Top 5 Purr-iceless CAT cases of 2019
Speaker: Michael L. Bennett, Partner, Thomson Rogers Lawyers
10:30 am – 10:45 am Paws (Break)
10:45 am – 11:20 am
Brain Impairment Assessments: What’s new Pussycat?”
An innovative discussion regarding the latest technologies to assess brain impairments and their implications for CAT assessments
Speakers: Tracy Milner, CEO and Co-creator of BrainFx Assessments;
Philippa G. Samworth, Dutton Brock LLP
11:20 am – 11:50 am
Come learn how to effectively respond to “a-paw-ling” complaints about consent forms, demands for information under PIPEDA and complaints to our professional bodies
Speaker: Lee Akazaki, C.S., B.A. (Hons.), J.D., Partner, Gilbertson Davis LLP
11:50 am – 12:05 pm
What is Paw-sibly covered under Section 25 of the SABS
Speaker: Sven Mascarenhas, J.D., Gilbert Kirby Stringer LLP