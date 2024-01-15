Medico Legal Society of Toronto – ANNUAL CAT PROGRAM

AGENDA
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 9:00 am to 12:30 pm EST
VIRTUAL – instructions will be sent a day before the program.
9:00 a.m. Introduction and Welcoming Remarks
Philippa G. Samworth, Senior Partner, Dutton Brock LLP
9:05 a.m. A Mediator’s CATastrophizing Perspective: CAT and Mediations
Ivan Luxenberg, Mediator, Malach Fidler Sugar + Luxenberg LLP
9:30 a.m. PAW-tastic Panel Discussion – Criterion 8: Psychiatry vs. Psychology – Cutting through the CAT-itude
Dr. Jeremy Frank, Clinical & Rehabilitation Psychologist, InnerQore Health Psychology/ Wellness
Dr. Henry Rosenblat, Psychiatrist
Fabio Longo, Founder, Longo Lawyers
Eric Grossman, Partner, Zarek Taylor Grossman Hanrahan LLP
Moderated by: Philippa G. Samworth, Senior Partner, Dutton Brock LLP
10:10 a.m. Break
10:25 a.m. A PURRRfect Summary of the TOP 5 CAT Cases of 2023-24
Ben Irantalab, Partner, Oatley Vigmond
10:50 a.m. Anything is PAWsible – CATastrophic Impairment and Employment
Stacey Karellas, Senior Legal Counsel, Desjardins General Insurance Group
11:15 a.m. MEOW We’re Talking! Panel Discussion on Best Practices for s.25 and s.44 CAT Assessments-What could be more PURRRsuasive?
Dr. Lisa Becker, Physiatrist, Omega Medical Associates
Dr. Darrin Thomas Milne, Chiropractor, North York Injury Management
Savannah Chorney, Managing Partner, Chorney Sidhu Injury Lawyers
Kathryn Watson, Partner, Marta Watson LLP
Moderated by: Dr. Karina Kowal, Medico-Legal Litigation Strategist, Campisi LLP
and Andrea R. Lim, Partner, Dutton Brock LLP
11:55 a.m. Question & Answer
12:05 p.m. Closing Remarks: Live Long and PAWsper
Philippa G. Samworth, Senior Partner, Dutton Brock LLP
REGISTRATION FEES
MEMBER $275.00 | NON-MEMBER $350.00 | STUDENT OR SENIOR $75.00 | YOUNG PRACTITIONER $150.00
*All rates are subject to 13% HST.