Medico Legal Society of Toronto – ANNUAL CAT PROGRAM

by Medico Legal Society of Toronto

February 13, 2024



AGENDA

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 | 9:00 am to 12:30 pm EST

VIRTUAL – instructions will be sent a day before the program.

9:00 a.m. Introduction and Welcoming Remarks

Philippa G. Samworth, Senior Partner, Dutton Brock LLP

9:05 a.m. A Mediator’s CATastrophizing Perspective: CAT and Mediations

Ivan Luxenberg, Mediator, Malach Fidler Sugar + Luxenberg LLP

9:30 a.m. PAW-tastic Panel Discussion – Criterion 8: Psychiatry vs. Psychology – Cutting through the CAT-itude

Dr. Jeremy Frank, Clinical & Rehabilitation Psychologist, InnerQore Health Psychology/ Wellness

Dr. Henry Rosenblat, Psychiatrist

Fabio Longo, Founder, Longo Lawyers

Eric Grossman, Partner, Zarek Taylor Grossman Hanrahan LLP

Moderated by: Philippa G. Samworth, Senior Partner, Dutton Brock LLP

10:10 a.m. Break

10:25 a.m. A PURRRfect Summary of the TOP 5 CAT Cases of 2023-24

Ben Irantalab, Partner, Oatley Vigmond

10:50 a.m. Anything is PAWsible – CATastrophic Impairment and Employment

Stacey Karellas, Senior Legal Counsel, Desjardins General Insurance Group

11:15 a.m. MEOW We’re Talking! Panel Discussion on Best Practices for s.25 and s.44 CAT Assessments-What could be more PURRRsuasive?

Dr. Lisa Becker, Physiatrist, Omega Medical Associates

Dr. Darrin Thomas Milne, Chiropractor, North York Injury Management

Savannah Chorney, Managing Partner, Chorney Sidhu Injury Lawyers

Kathryn Watson, Partner, Marta Watson LLP

Moderated by: Dr. Karina Kowal, Medico-Legal Litigation Strategist, Campisi LLP

and Andrea R. Lim, Partner, Dutton Brock LLP

11:55 a.m. Question & Answer

12:05 p.m. Closing Remarks: Live Long and PAWsper

Philippa G. Samworth, Senior Partner, Dutton Brock LLP

REGISTRATION FEES

MEMBER $275.00 | NON-MEMBER $350.00 | STUDENT OR SENIOR $75.00 | YOUNG PRACTITIONER $150.00

*All rates are subject to 13% HST.

