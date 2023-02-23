Canadian Underwriter

Lloyd’s MGA roadshow – Vancouver

by Lloyd's
March 01, 2023
The Terminal City Club 837 W Hastings St Vancouver BC V6C 1B6


Lloyd’s Canada MGA Road Show 2023

March 1 | 11:30 -14:00 | In Person
We’re delighted to invite you to attend a free, CE accredited, lunchtime seminar hosted by Lloyd`s Canada.

For this MGA Road Show event we will be joined by:

MSH International
To present Travel Insurance

Agile Underwriting
To present Hospitality Risk including liquor Liability

Parsyl Insurance Solution
To present Cargo & logistics of perishable goods

TSW Management Services 
To present Broker E&O

DETAILS
When: March 1, from 11:30 – 14:00
Where: The Terminal City Club 837 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1B6

We hope you’ll be able to set aside an hour or two to join us for this unique experience. And look forward to seeing you there.

Marc Lipman
President of Lloyd’s Canada
Lloyd’s

 

Registration

Attendance is FREE however places are limited.

Please click on the Register here links to sign up.

Feel free to forward this e-mail to any colleagues we may have missed.

 
Why should you attend?

Meet with underwriting experts and take the opportunity to learn more about their products and solutions.

The event will begin with short “Ted Talks” from each MGA about their specialty topic. Then you will be invited to meet with the MGA representatives one-on-one.

 


