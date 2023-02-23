Lloyd’s MGA roadshow – Vancouver

March 1 | 11:30 -14:00 | In Person
For this MGA Road Show event we will be joined by:
MSH International
To present Travel Insurance
Agile Underwriting
To present Hospitality Risk including liquor Liability
Parsyl Insurance Solution
To present Cargo & logistics of perishable goods
TSW Management Services
To present Broker E&O
DETAILS
When: March 1, from 11:30 – 14:00
Where: The Terminal City Club 837 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1B6
We hope you’ll be able to set aside an hour or two to join us for this unique experience. And look forward to seeing you there.
Marc Lipman
President of Lloyd’s Canada
Lloyd’s
Attendance is FREE however places are limited.
Please click on the Register here links to sign up.
Feel free to forward this e-mail to any colleagues we may have missed.
Meet with underwriting experts and take the opportunity to learn more about their products and solutions.
The event will begin with short “Ted Talks” from each MGA about their specialty topic. Then you will be invited to meet with the MGA representatives one-on-one.
