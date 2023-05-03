Move and Be Moved with WICC at Relay For Life on June 8 (Toronto) and June 10th (National)

Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is pleased to announce it is once again supporting the Canadian Cancer Society’s signature event, Relay For Life, where funds raised go directly toward funding ground-breaking cancer research and providing a national support system, so no one has to cope with a cancer diagnosis alone.

Relay For Life Toronto will take place on Thursday, June 8 at Stackt Market, near Bathurst & Front from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm EST. Nationally, Relay For Life events will take place on Saturday, June 10. WICC chapters will be present at events held in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.

“Whether you’re cheering on survivors, walking the track or participating in exciting trackside activities, Relay For Life has been an unforgettable event for WICC and its participants over the last 15 years,” said Relay For Life Chair Amanda Martin, Director at Northbridge Insurance Go. “This year, to keep up with our community’s busy schedules, we will be hosting the event on a weeknight. With this change, we hope to engage with even more members in-person, all while supporting a meaningful cause.”

The 2023 event marks WICC’s 15th year of participation at Relay For Life. As a longstanding and dedicated partner of the Canadian Cancer Society, WICC has raised over $18.6 million for cancer research to date. The fundraising goal for this year’s Relay For Life campaign is $250,000. In 2022, the event raised a total of over $200,000 in donations and corporate sponsor support.

Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people affected by cancer. To register a team, join a team or make a donation, visit WICC Ontario’s page at relayforlife.ca.