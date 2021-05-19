Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

May 20, 2021

LIVE WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

Join industry leading experts on Thursday, May 20th as they host a discussion on Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.

Click HERE to Register

Claire Miller, B.E.SC., P.Eng. and Dr. Andrew Huntley, B.Sc., Ph.D. are pleased to discuss the role of multidisciplinary investigations in injury claims, with a specific focus on stairway falls. While many are familiar with the individual disciplines of building code, human factors assessments, or biomechanical investigations, the advantages of combining multiple disciplines in identifying technical issues associated with personal injury, especially on stairs, are less commonly discussed. They will bring real-world examples of where a multidisciplinary approach has been helpful in identifying technical issues in incidents involving stairs. The conversation will also consider best practices when multiple disciplines are involved, to ensure you are achieving the maximum benefit from these investigations.

WEBINAR

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways

Date:

Thursday, May 20th, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

Click HERE to Register

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKERS

Claire Miller B.E.SC., P.Eng.

Associate, Civil/Structural Failure

30 Forensic Engineering

Ms. Claire Miller is an Associate with the Civil/Structural Group at 30 Forensic Engineering. She graduated the University of Western Ontario with a Bachelor of Engineering Science in Civil Engineering, with a Structural option. Claire started her career in the building forensics and rehabilitation industry, performing many field investigations, failure analyses, and repair specifications for existing buildings. Since joining 30 Forensic Engineering, Claire has conducted investigations involving compliance with building codes and standards and building failures.

Andrew Huntley B.Sc., Ph.D.

Associate, Biomechanics & Personal Injury

30 Forensic Engineering

Dr. Andrew Huntley is a Slips, Trips and Falls specialist at 30 Forensic Engineering, within the Biomechanics and Personal Injury Assessment group. He has published in some of the top biomechanics and human movement science journals and has taught courses in biomechanics and the neurophysiological control of movement at the University of Guelph and University of Toronto. He remains active in the research and teaching community, participating in ongoing projects at the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute examining the effectiveness of rehabilitative balance programs, and exploring handrail dimension impacts on graspability and effectiveness in preventing falls.

2021 Spring/Summer Seminar Series

at a Glance & Registration

Click on any webinar title to register

Thursday, May 13th – 1:00pm EST

Managing Risk and Regulatory Requirements of Designated Substances

Thursday, May 20th – 1:00pm EST

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways

Thursday, May 27th – 1:00pm EST

The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles

Thursday, June 3rd – 1:00pm EST

Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions

Thursday, June 10th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong

Thursday, June 17th – 1:00pm EST

Product Liability – Fire & Water: An Iconic Insurance Duo

Thursday, June 24th – 1:00pm EST

Construction with an Insurance Mindset

Thursday, July 8th – 1:00pm EST

Vehicle Data Forensics

Thursday, July 15th – 1:00pm EST

The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence

Thursday, July 22nd – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Current and Future Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments

Thursday, July 29th – 1:00pm EST

Municipal Litigation Risk Management: Emerging Municipal Construction Challenges

If you have any questions, please email: Colleen Heffernan – cheffernan@30fe.com

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 60 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

VANCOUVER CALGARY TORONTO OTTAWA

Visit event's website