Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims – WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the 6th instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 18th as they lead a discussion on: Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims – Biomechanics, Building Code and Human Factors. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community + more.
Hear from top experts as they discuss the role of multidisciplinary investigations in injury claims. While many are familiar with the individual disciplines of building code, human factors assessments, or biomechanical investigations, the advantages of combining multiple disciplines in identifying technical issues associated with personal injury are less commonly discussed. We will bring real-world examples of where a multidisciplinary approach has been helpful in identifying technical issues involved in a loss. The conversation will also consider best practices when multiple disciplines are involved, to ensure you are achieving the maximum benefit from these investigations.
WEBINAR
Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims –
Biomechanics, Building Code and Human Factors.
Date:
Thursday, June 18th, 2020
Time:
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST
SPEAKERS
Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.
Vice President & Practice Lead
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
rparkinson@30fe.com
Adam Campbell B.Kin., Ph. D.
Practice Lead
Human Factors
acampbell@30fe.com
Tom Pepper B.Eng., CFEI, P.Eng.
Practice Lead
Building & Fire Code
tpepper@30fe.com
