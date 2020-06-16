Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims – WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

June 18, 2020

LIVE WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the 6th instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading experts on Thursday, June 18th as they lead a discussion on: Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims – Biomechanics, Building Code and Human Factors. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community + more.

Click HERE to Register

Hear from top experts as they discuss the role of multidisciplinary investigations in injury claims. While many are familiar with the individual disciplines of building code, human factors assessments, or biomechanical investigations, the advantages of combining multiple disciplines in identifying technical issues associated with personal injury are less commonly discussed. We will bring real-world examples of where a multidisciplinary approach has been helpful in identifying technical issues involved in a loss. The conversation will also consider best practices when multiple disciplines are involved, to ensure you are achieving the maximum benefit from these investigations.

WEBINAR

Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims –

Biomechanics, Building Code and Human Factors.

Date:

Thursday, June 18th, 2020

Time:

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST

Click HERE to Register

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKERS

Rob Parkinson B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D.

Vice President & Practice Lead

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

rparkinson@30fe.com

Adam Campbell B.Kin., Ph. D.

Practice Lead

Human Factors

acampbell@30fe.com

Tom Pepper B.Eng., CFEI, P.Eng.

Practice Lead

Building & Fire Code

tpepper@30fe.com

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:

