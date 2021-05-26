Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.
Join industry leading expert, Dr. Adam Campbell B.Kin., Ph. D. on Thursday, July 22nd as he hosts a discussion on: Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.
As a trial-experienced Human Factors expert, Adam Campbell, B.Kin., Ph. D. will take you into the courtroom to expose the common reasons why road authorities are often found at-fault for collision events, and how autonomous/connected vehicles and infrastructure will shift the current liability landscape. Dr. Campbell will also deliver practical strategies that road authorities can use to reduce their litigation risks, today and in the future.
WEBINAR
Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments
Date:
Thursday, July 22nd, 2021
Time:
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST
SPEAKER
Dr. Adam Campbell B.Kin., Ph. D.
Practice Lead, Human Factors
30 Forensic Engineering
Dr. Adam Campbell is the Practice Lead of the Human Factors Group at 30 Forensic Engineering and has considerable professional experience investigating the consequences of typical and abnormal human behaviours in matters of personal injury, motor vehicle accidents and slip/trip and falls . He is a qualified expert in Human Factors, Driver and Pedestrian Behaviour, the Analysis of Driver Behaviour and Slip & Falls in the Superior Court of Justice and has testified in multiple litigation proceedings.
2021 Spring/Summer Seminar Series
at a Glance & Registration
Thursday, May 13th – 1:00pm EST
Managing Risk and Regulatory Requirements of Designated Substances
Thursday, May 20th – 1:00pm EST
Multidisciplinary Assessments of Personal Injury Claims on Stairways
Thursday, May 27th – 1:00pm EST
The Nuances of Collision Reconstruction and Human Factors Assessments in MVAs Involving Motorcycles
Thursday, June 3rd – 1:00pm EST
Assessments of Pedestrian and Cyclist Motor Vehicle Collisions
Thursday, June 10th – 1:00pm EST
Product Liability – Summer Fun Gone Wrong
Thursday, June 17th – 1:00pm EST
Product Liability – Fire & Water: An Iconic Insurance Duo
Thursday, June 24th – 1:00pm EST
Construction with an Insurance Mindset
Thursday, July 8th – 1:00pm EST
Thursday, July 15th – 1:00pm EST
The Digital Witness: The Use and Limitations of Photo and Video Evidence
Thursday, July 22nd – 1:00pm EST
Municipal Litigation Risk Management: The Human Factors in Current and Future Roadway Risk and Liability Assessments
Thursday, July 29th – 1:00pm EST
Municipal Litigation Risk Management: Emerging Municipal Construction Challenges
