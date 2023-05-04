by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

June 14, 2023



With love and in support of our friend Kadey Schultz and her family, and for ALL families fighting to end Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), please join us at MUSIC HEALS 2023!

We’re getting the band back together again!

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 7 p.m.

Where: The El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Ave, (College/Spadina)

Click HERE to purchase your tickets!

Your $100 admission includes a drink ticket and light appetizers. There will be a silent auction with great prizes. Interest in the event has been strong and space is limited! A tax receipt for $50 per ticket will be emailed to you once you complete your purchase.

All proceeds will go to the Biggar Endowment for Muscular Dystrophy at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

If you would like to support, but cannot attend in person, please consider making a monetary donation instead which will be applicable for a full tax receipt. Click here to donate. You can also show your support by donating a silent auction item.

About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

We care for kids with disabilities, kids needing rehabilitation after illness or trauma, kids whose medical complexity requires a kind of care they can’t get elsewhere. Every day, Holland Bloorview’s frontline staff embrace kids with boundless potential and their families and ask “how can we help you achieve your goals?” With a mix of services not offered anywhere else in Ontario, we partner to provide the best interprofessional care within our walls and to prepare families for life beyond them. Through teaching and research, we expand how the best care is defined and take those new insights around the globe.

Click HERE to purchase your Music Heals tickets!

Space will be limited

For any questions regarding the event and to make a donation to the silent auction, please contact Shannon Chaplin at schaplin@hollandbloorview.ca or (416) 970-2928.

Visit event's website