Canadian Underwriter

Event

National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC)


More Events

Print this page

by MSA Research Inc.
September 30 - October 02, 2020
The Westin, 11 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 9H4


The National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) is the preeminent conference on the Canadian property and casualty insurance sector. This high level conference addresses the many diverse and complex issues facing leaders of the Canadian property and casualty insurance sector.

The NICC welcomes you to The Westin in Ottawa for its 14th year in operation! The conference sees over 400 attendees every year, with a large attendance of insurance or reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners.



Visit event's website
https://www.niccanada.com/



Print this page

Related
Canadian auto industry seeing no reduction in accidents, but greater severity: NICC speaker
OSFI to release reinsurance discussion paper, likely by early next year
Flood mitigation work between insurance industry and federal government continues, NICC hears
Organizations starting to show greater openness to enlisting experts to help with cyber security: NICC speaker