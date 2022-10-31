Navigating Claims with Additional Insureds – Free Live Webinar

In a world of complex contractual relationships, the allocation and transfer of risk requires parties turn their minds to issues of insurance. Nowadays, both custom and standard-form contracts frequently require one party to purchase insurance for the other as a requirement of doing business.
Affording coverage to an “additional insured” is a common part of many insurance programs in the North American insurance market, and plays a vital role in commercial arrangements. With simple claims, insurers can expect effective collaboration under a united defence. However, when the additional insured might have been independently negligent, insurers are faced with a web of coverage, financial, and ethical concerns.
In this webinar, Anthony Gatensby of Blaney McMurtry LLP and Stuart Gray of SVR Lawyers will guide claims handlers and adjusters through the key steps to take, and mistakes to avoid, when a claim involves additional insureds.
Specific topics covered will include: