by Origin and Cause

September 18 - September 21, 2023



The NFPA 921 Fire Investigator Course is a comprehensive program designed to equip professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills to conduct thorough investigations into fire and explosion incidents.

Led by experienced instructors and esteemed experts in the field, this intensive training course combines theoretical concepts with practical hands-on exercises, enabling participants to develop a solid foundation in fire investigation techniques. Participants will have the opportunity to work with fellow professionals, engage in case studies, and attend a live burn, during which they will work in teams to examine and determine the cause of fire scenarios.

This course will cover the requirements outlined in NFPA 921, including:

Basic Fire Science Investigation Methodology

Fire Patterns

Origin Determination

Incendiary

Scene Documentation & Evidence Excavation/Recovery

Best Practices, Spoliation & Exhibits

Electricity & Fire

Equipment & Appliance Fires

Explosions

Interviewing Techniques & Statement Taking

Boat Fires

Vehicle Fire Investigations

Upon successful completion of the training course, participants will possess the knowledge and skills necessary to conduct systematic and scientifically sound fire and explosion investigations and pursue certification as fire and explosion investigators.

CFEI Examination

Qualified participants, upon successful completion of the program, will have the opportunity to write an examination. Upon passing the exam, CFEI certification will be issued by NAFI.

Who Should Attend

This course has been designed for individuals pursuing CFEI certification and those interested in expanding their knowledge and furthering their careers in this field.

