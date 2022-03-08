by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia

Not All Smoke and Mirrors

The Impact of Cannabis Legalization on the Insurance Industry

Canada made history on October 17, 2018, when the country legalized recreational marijuana. Has this impacted the insurance industry as we predicted? Were we ready to embark on this new risk? These are some of the questions many insurance providers are asking.

Webinar Objectives

– Effect of Legalization on the Property/Casualty and Automobile Insurance Sectors

– Effect of Legalization and Challenges for Employers

Webinar Presenter

Jointly Presented By Ronald Savoy and Iris Imbeault of Bingham Law

Ronald Savoy:

After practicing almost exclusively in Insurance Law for over 25 years, Ron has become a go-to person in the firm for questions regarding the interpretation of Commercial General Liability policies, Section B and Section D automobile insurance issues, and issues that are “out of the ordinary”. Insurance Law allows Ron to work with clients to resolve complicated matters and complex legal issues. The complexity and challenges are what keep him interested and motivated and he is keen to share his knowledge and experience with colleagues, clients, students and new lawyers. Ron frequently makes presentations to his peers at continuing legal education seminars, to new lawyers at the Law Society Bar Admission courses, as well as to insurance clients. Presenting allows him to remain current on developments in the law and to contribute to the profession.

Iris Imbeault:

Before law, Iris worked ten years in human resources in the health care industry. She obtained a business degree in 2003 and in 2013, looking for a new challenge, she enrolled in law at l’Université de Moncton. She was admitted to the New Brunswick Bar in 2017. Iris practices Civil and Corporate Litigation and Insurance Law. People who know her describe Iris as a dedicated, trustworthy, respectful and a hardworking team player. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Great Moncton Area Lawyers Association and sits on the board of the Friends of Capitol Theater Foundation. Iris grew up and now lives in downtown Moncton after spending seven years in Bathurst, New Brunswick.

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. AST

Institute Member: $50.00 + tax

Non-Member: $60.00 + tax

