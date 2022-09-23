Canadian Underwriter

November Broker Bash – GTA

by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
November 24, 2022


FIRST Canada GTA Broker Bash

November Broker Bash

Join FIRST Canada on Thursday, November 24 to celebrate Broker Bash, the networking event for the insurance industry, at The Fifth Social Club.
All industry professionals are welcome.

WHEN

Thursday, November 24, 5:00 PM

WHERE

The Fifth Social Club.
225 Richmond St. W., Toronto

Save the date:


Visit event's website
https://www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/events/2022NovemberBrokerBash



