Optimizing Underwriting Workflows With AI: Webinar with GroupAssur, McKinsey and Element AI

by Insurance-Canada.ca

June 03, 2020

Webinar

A decade ago, artificial intelligence rocketed to the peak of the hype cycle. As the tools have developed, we better understand the applications where an advantage can be found.

In this webinar, industry peers and experts will share their insights and experiences deploying the latest AI applications to optimize the underwriting workflow and drive higher business value, with a focus on commercial underwriting.

Learn about:

Steps to identify high value use cases within an organization.

3 specific use cases of how AI is being leveraged to enhance the highly manual commercial underwriting process for P&C.

How Groupassur, a Montreal based MGA, is leveraging AI to grow their business and why they chose this technology to do it.

Hear from panelists:

Jean-François Raymond, President, Groupassur

Bayard Gennert, Senior Expert, McKinsey & Company

Charles Dugas, Insurance AI Lead, Element AI

Host: Doug Grant, Partner, Insurance-Canada.ca

At 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday 3 June, 1 hour. More details and register.

Visit event's website