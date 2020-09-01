Origin and Cause Free 1-Hour Webinar

by Origin and Cause

August 20, 2020

Online

Through Fire and Water: Investigating Marine Fire and Explosion Claims

Back by popular demand! In this reprised webinar, we will be looking at marine fire and explosion claims.

These losses are entirely different than structural fires, and require a completely different set of skills, and experience, to investigate. Distinctive charring patterns, fibreglass delamination, and wind exposure are all unique factors in marine fires that an investigator needs to be aware of. But just like structural fires, the physical evidence tells a story, you just need someone who knows how to read it.

In this webinar, we will be discussing the most common causes of marine losses, including:

Accidental losses Electrical failures Fuel losses

Manufacturing defects

Installation and maintenance errors

Arson

Human error

A large portion of this webinar will be dedicated to case studies. We’ll be delving into some of the most interesting cases that we’ve investigated, and attempting to shed some light on the more unique aspects, as well as some of the complexities, of marine fire and explosion claims.

Recommended for:

Insurance Adjusters

Lawyers

Our Speaker

Richard Kooren, VP and Consulting Forensic Engineer | P.Eng., CFEI, CFII, CCFI-C

Richard is a leading authority on marine investigation and one of the most sought-after experts in North America. In addition to being area coordinator for the International Association of Marine Investigators in Canada, he has lectured on the subject of marine fire and explosion at association meetings in Toronto, Niagara Falls, Vancouver and Charleston. As a licensed professional engineer and designated consulting engineer with more than 30 years of industry experience, Richard has conducted over 3,000 fire and explosion investigations. Richard also specializes in fire department litigation, wood-burning appliance investigations, chemical reactions, and has been accepted as an expert by all levels of courts in five provinces.

