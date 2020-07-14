Origin and Cause Hosts Free 1-Hour Webinar

by Origin and Cause

July 23, 2020

In the past 25 years, fire investigation has evolved from an art-based field into a science-based discipline. Investigators rely on their knowledge and experience, technology, and methodology to determine the origin and the cause of a fire. By utilizing all four methods for origin determination, we can determine the correct point of origin and conclude on the cause of a fire. One of the four methods for origin determination is arc mapping.

When fire attacks energized wiring in a house, appliance or vehicle it can leave behind evidence of arcing in the form of small divots and beads of copper on the wires. Locating and documenting the position of these arcing sites can help investigators trace the progression of the fire and assist in the determination of the origin.

In this webinar we will be discussing:

The Scientific Method

Investigation Methodology

Arc Mapping

Case studies

Presenter

Vladimir Chlistovsky, B.A.Sc., CFEI, CVFI, P. Eng.

Val has over 25 years of experience and has completed over 600 investigations into fires and explosions, product failures, and other types of losses. He is an Internationally Certified Fire and Explosions Investigator and serves as a board member and National President of the Canadian Association of Fire Investigators (CAFI). Val also assists the Standard Council of Canada (SCC) as a designated expert in their Certifying Body (CB) and Laboratory Accreditation programs.

