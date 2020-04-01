Origin and Cause Hosts Free 1-Hour Webinar

by Origin and Cause

April 29, 2020

Despite their best intentions, even experienced contractors and trades professionals can occasionally find themselves, and their insurers, entangled in a construction liability claim. In some cases, these claims can originate from work completed several years prior.

This webinar will focus on understanding what can go wrong and how to avoid being entangled in such liability claims. We will be discussing a wide range of examples, covering the most common scenarios in both residential and non-residential construction projects, including:

R e-roofing

F oundation underpinning

T emporary shoring during construction

A lterations

R enovations

A dditions

I nsulating the crawl space

We will also look at liabilities arising from misinterpretation of and/or deviation from the approved engineering plans and will address the liability of the erectors of pre-engineered buildings. Finally, we will offer our recommendations for best practices and safeguards to limit exposure to liability.

Accredited in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta (pending) and British Columbia

Recommended for:

Liability Adjusters

Property Adjusters (industrial, commercial and residential)

Independent Adjusters

Large Loss Adjusters

Lawyers

Risk Managers

Brokers

Yasser Korany, PH.D., P.ENG., LEED® AP

Yasser specializes in structural forensic investigation and has performed more than 400 investigations to date. Throughout his career, Yasser has applied his unique combination of laboratory and field experience to identify the cause of structural distress and failures for institutional and commercial facilities, residential buildings and parking garages. His engineering practice spans more than 25 years, and he is a licensed professional engineer in Ontario, Alberta and the State of Michigan. An expert on green building, Yasser is also a LEED® Accredited Professional. This accreditation signifies Yasser’s expertise in providing sustainable engineering solutions that minimally impact the environment. Prior to joining Origin and Cause, Yasser taught structural analysis and design courses at the University of Alberta as an associate professor, and provided forensic engineering consultancy services in Alberta.

Adam Lohonyai, MEng, P. Eng.

Adam specializes in structural forensic investigation and holds a Master of Engineering degree from the University of Alberta. He is a licensed professional engineer in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia. To date, Adam has completed over 400 projects with Origin and Cause. Adam’s background includes work as a structural engineer providing service for new building construction, personal fall arrest systems, roll-over protection systems, structural assessments, repairs, and failure investigations. He also has experience teaching engineering labs and researching building envelopes, structural health monitoring, and masonry walls at the University of Alberta.

Kayla Kwinter

Kayla has a broad construction litigation practice, acting on behalf of general contractors, subcontractors, sureties, suppliers and public and private owners, including municipalities, on a variety of construction-related litigation matters. She has considerable experience with the Construction Lien Act, and has been involved in every step of construction lien proceedings. Kayla has appeared before Judges and Masters of the Superior Court of Justice, Construction Lien Masters and the Ontario Court of Appeal. Kayla was elected to the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) Construction and Infrastructure Law Executive for the 2019-2020 term.

