Origin and Cause Hosts Free Webinar on Contractor Liability Claims

March 25, 2020 | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

Over the past 10 years, investment in both residential and commercial construction has steadily increased. Keeping pace with this growth has been the number of contractor liability claims we have been called in to investigate. And so, with major infrastructure and energy projects in the pipeline, the continued expansion of our cities, and the ongoing need for renovations and repairs, adjusters and lawyers need to be not only aware of these incidents but equipped to manage the claims that can arise under such circumstances.

In this webinar, we will be discussing:

Liability claims relating to contractors, including: Electricians Plumbers Roofers Flooring Contractors Insulation Contractors

How first-party adjusters can preserve their subrogation potential

Challenges in defending trades

Case studies

Recommended for:

Liability Adjusters

Property Adjusters (Industrial, Commercial and Residential)

Independent Adjusters

Large Loss Adjusters

Lawyers

Risk Managers

Brokers

Speakers

Mazen Habash, President & Consulting Forensic Engineer

Mazen is the president of Origin and Cause and specializes in fire investigation, electrical and electronic failures, product liability and alarm system analysis. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, he has performed over 3,000 fire, product liability and alarm system investigations. Mazen is a licensed professional engineer and designated consulting engineer, and is qualified as an expert witness in civil and criminal courts in three provinces. He is also certified at two levels by the Canadian Alarm and Security Association as an alarm technician.

Dinu Matei, Consulting Forensic Engineer

Dinu is a licensed professional engineer and designated consulting engineer, specializing in metallurgical, materials and mechanical failure analysis. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Dinu has been involved in over 1,000 failure investigations of various metallic and non-metallic components, 23 projects leading to the development of new materials and processes, and is a qualified expert witness in Manitoba civil court.

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.

