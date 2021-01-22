Origin and Cause – Under the Weather: Getting to the Root Cause of Wind & Snow Damage

by Origin and Cause

February 03, 2021

Webinar

In the coming months we can expect to see a surge in insurance claims involving snow and wind loading. In this webinar we will be examining losses “caused” by wind and snow and investigating further to determine the real root cause of the damage.

Over the past several years, climate change has been tied to a rise in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, such as wildfires, high winds, and heavy snowfall. These events have, in turn, had a major impact on insurers. In 2020, total insured loss estimates from catastrophic weather events approached $2.5 billion. However, while snow and ice, wind and water are often contributing factors, the damage caused by extreme weather may be merely symptomatic of other preexisting issues.

In this webinar we will be discussing:

Structural Design of Buildings

Snow and Wind Loading

Roof Structures

Applications for Drones in Structural Investigations with video footage that showcases their unique, strategic abilities

Recommended for:

Property adjusters

Contractors

Risk managers

Brokers

Presenters

Nabi Goudarzi, Ph.D., P.Eng.

Nabi specializes in the forensic structural investigation of buildings and the design of retrofitting schemes for damaged or under-designed structures. Nabi has conducted structural assessments of existing steel, concrete, masonry and wood buildings under gravity loading, vibration and seismic forces. He has also designed steel and concrete structures, including high-rise residential and office towers, commercial retail units, and long-span steel trusses.

Darren Keuhl, Drone Operator

Darren is a Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems Operator specializing in pre-loss and post-loss site inspections, field investigations and aerial scene mapping using Pix4D and Drone Deploy software. He is also a Level 3 Traffic Collision Investigator and a Level 4 Collision Reconstructionist with over 30 years of policing experience.

