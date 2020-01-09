ORIMS Professional Development Seminar – State of the Insurance Nation

Please join us for a breakfast discussion with a panel of senior industry executives as they discuss the “State of the Insurance Nation”. They will take a look at where we are now, how we got here, and what’s likely coming up in 2020. The discussion will touch on coverages that have been affected by rate increases, the events that have impacted the industry most, as well as emerging risks and the effects of climate change on the industry.

Panelists:

Lynn Oldfield, CEO and President of AIG;

Brian Parsons, Head of Canada, Willis Towers Watson; and

Neil Ringrose, Canadian National Manager & Chief Agent, SCOR Global P&C.

Moderated by Erin Magilton-Morneau, Senior Director, Corporate Insurance Risk Management, Group Risk Management, Royal Bank of Canada.