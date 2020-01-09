Canadian Underwriter

ORIMS Professional Development Seminar – State of the Insurance Nation


by ORIMS
January 21, 2020
Vantage Venues 150 King Street West, 27th Floor Toronto, ON


State of the Insurance Nation: Emergencies, Emerging Risks & Things Between
Lynn Oldfield, Brian Parsons, and Neil Ringrose discuss the ever-changing insurance risk environment. Moderated by Erin Magilton-Morneau.

About this Event

Please join us for a breakfast discussion with a panel of senior industry executives as they discuss the “State of the Insurance Nation”. They will take a look at where we are now, how we got here, and what’s likely coming up in 2020. The discussion will touch on coverages that have been affected by rate increases, the events that have impacted the industry most, as well as emerging risks and the effects of climate change on the industry.

Panelists:

  • Lynn Oldfield, CEO and President of AIG;
  • Brian Parsons, Head of Canada, Willis Towers Watson; and
  • Neil Ringrose, Canadian National Manager & Chief Agent, SCOR Global P&C.

Moderated by Erin Magilton-Morneau, Senior Director, Corporate Insurance Risk Management, Group Risk Management, Royal Bank of Canada.

Schedule:

8:00am – 8:45am: Registration & Light Breakfast
9:00am – 11:00am: Professional Development Presentation

Cost: $30

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact:

Debbie Carpenter, Director of Professional Development
Tel:  416-974-78834
Email: debbie.carpenter@rbc.com



Visit event's website
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/state-of-the-insurance-nation-emergencies-emerging-risks-things-between-tickets-86891594097



